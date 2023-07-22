"I’m not relaxed": Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou on Harry Kane's transfer situation

Burswood [Australia], July 22 : Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou admitted that he is not "relaxed" about the entire Harry Kane transfer fiasco that has been going on in the summer transfer window.

The England skipper has entered the final year of his current deal with Tottenham. According to reports Kane has insisted that he has 'no intention' of signing an extension.

Spurs have offered an increase that would push his wage well above the 300,000 ponds a week mark when base salary and bonuses are taken into account.

Understandably, Tottenham are not willing to let their most prized possession go for free next year and remain firm on their valuation of the player. They have already declined Bayern Munich's two transfer attempts.

"It’s fair to say I’m not relaxed about it. I know that every time I am talking to [the press], or whenever Harry is going to talk, that’s the first question you are going to get. So, you’ve got to deal with it. I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club, because as laser-focused as we want to be, you end up repeating yourself along the way," he told reporters as quoted by Goal.com.

"But the flip side of that is I don’t want to put a deadline on it, because that adds even more pressure. You want these things to happen for the right reasons. The reality of it is he’s still a contracted player at our football club, so that’s the way I see him," Postecoglou added.

Postecoglou further went on to say that he is not putting any sort of pressure on the English striker. Kane still has a contract with the club that will last for another year but Postecoglou wants him to make a decision.

"It’s not like his contract is ending on the 12th [of August] and he’s got to make a decision, he’s got another year. So from that part, I am not relaxed but I am not putting pressure on him or anyone else at the football," Postecoglou signed off.

Tottenham will face Leicester City at the Rajamangala Stadium, in Thailand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor