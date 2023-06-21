"In my opinion we deserved it," says Cristiano Ronaldo after defeating Iceland 1-0

Reykjavik [Iceland], June 21 : Portugal got the better of Iceland on Wednesday by defeating them 1-0 at the Laugardalsvollur stadium in the UEFA EURO Qualifiers match. Following the win, the match winner Cristiano Ronaldo said, "In my opinion, we deserved it," as per the official website of UEFA.

Portugal displayed quality football and went on to win the match in the closing minutes of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo's late goal helped his team to secure a win over Iceland.

After the win, in the post-match conference, Cristiano Ronaldo said, "We didn't play so well but sometimes football is like that. They (Iceland) are an aggressive team, they kick a lot. But we scored a goal and, in my opinion, we deserved it. I'm so happy because of 200 caps, but this is even more special," according to the official website of UEFA.

He further said, "I have to say thank you to the stadium, to Iceland, the people and the fans at the stadium for doing this kind of party for me. The Portugal national team, the federation. I have to say thank you to all of them, they made my day."

The 38-year-old completed his 200th game for Portugal. When asked about this achievement he said, "For me, it's an unbelievable achievement, it's amazing. And of course, to score the winning goal, it's even more special."

Portugal is the favourite to qualify for the EURO 2024 as they are comfortably sitting on the top of Group J with 12 points.

Portugal has played four matches and won all of them.

In Group J, Portugal is alongside Slovakia, Luxembourg, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Bosnia Herzegovina.

In the match against Iceland, the first half resulted in a draw as both sides failed to find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, Portugal and Iceland gave their maximum efforts to win the match but struggled to find a goal.

In the 80th minute of the match, Iceland's Willum Thor Willumsson received a red card for his harsh tackle on Portugal's attacker.

It seemed as if the match was heading towards a 0-0 draw but in the 89th of the match, Cristiano Ronaldo scored with a tap-in.

Ronaldo's goal gave Portugal a 1-0 lead and it became difficult for Iceland to make a comeback as their little time left for the match to conclude.

Portugal took 11 shots out of which three were on targets. Their possession on the ball during the game was 72 per cent. Portugal completed a total of 662 passes with an accuracy of 88 per cent.

Iceland took seven shots out of which only one was on target. Their possession on the ball during the match was 28 per cent. They completed a total of 257 passes with an accuracy of 68 per cent.

