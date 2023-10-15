India defender Anas Edathodika signs contract with Gokulam Kerala for I-League

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], October 15 : Experienced Indian centre-back Anas Edathodika will return to the pitch after a hiatus of 1.5 years, signing a contract with Gokulam Kerala FC for the upcoming season of I-League.

The 36-year-old Anas, who last played competitive football for Jamshedpur FC in 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL), said that he has high hopes with Malabarians this season.

"When I heard about Gokulam's plans, it looked exciting. I have been training with them for almost a month and they have made an exciting squad this season," Anas was quoted as saying in an official statement released by Gokulam Kerala.

Jamshedpur FC topped the ISL table in the 2021-22 season, but Anas was fielded only thrice in the season. Even though Anas played only 12 matches in the past four years, Gokulam Kerala FC owner VC Praveen said that Anas's experience will come in handy for the youngsters in the coming season.

"Anas is an experienced footballer and was a vital part in several ISL and I-league clubs. He also had a successful international career and he could also act as a mentor for our youngsters," said Praveen.

Earlier, in 2019, Anas had announced his retirement from international football but decided to come out of retirement after five months following the request of the national team coach Igor Stimac.

This year Gokulam Kerala FC have made a number of high-profile signings, setting their sight on an I-League title.

The I- I-League is set to start on October 28 and Malabarians will play its first match against new entrants Inter Kashi at EMS Corporation stadium.

