India look for calm amid stormy Arunachal weather ahead of SAFF U19 semi-finals

Yupia (Arunachal Pradesh) [India] May 16 : The SAFF U19 Championship 2025 is now at its business end after the conclusion of the group stage. India will take on the Maldives in the semi-final on Friday, May 16, at the Golden Jubilee Stadium, whereas Nepal and Bangladesh will meet in the first semi-final on the same day.

India steamrolled both their Group B opponents, Sri Lanka (8-0) and Nepal (4-0) to finish at the top of the standings and set up a clash with Maldives, who were winless but also unbeaten in Group A. The archipelago nation drew 2-2 in both matches against Bangladesh and Bhutan.

However, the Maldives have shown great resolve, coming from behind in both games to squeeze through to the semi-finals. The comeback spirit was most evident in the first match against Bangladesh, where they trailed by two goals until the 57th minute before scoring twice. Against Bhutan on Tuesday, in a match where a defeat would've knocked them out, they equalised in the 77th minute and took the lead in the fifth minute of injury time. Although Bhutan drew level at the death, a point was enough for the Maldives to qualify.

"I think this was the most entertaining match in the tournament so far. Till the last second, we didn't know which team would qualify," Maldives head coach Ahmed Shakir said after the match as quoted by the AIFF official website.

India head coach Bibiano Fernandes opined, "Maldives have shown great character, in both their matches, coming from behind to draw. That shows they don't give up easily and can hurt teams if given space. For us, the approach remains the same, staying focused, humble, and playing to our strengths. We've analysed their games, and the boys are preparing well.

"There are no second chances in knockout matches. It's all or nothing. But the boys are prepared for it, mentally and tactically. The key is to stay calm and play with discipline. We approach it like any other match, with focus, hunger, and the belief that if we stick to our plan, the result will follow," Fernandes added.

Should the scores be level at the end of 90 minutes, the match will head straight to penalties. But if history is anything to go by, India have a perfect win record against Maldives in SAFF men's age-group competitions, winning all nine previous encounters, the latest being a 3-0 win in the SAFF U17 Championship 2024. Out of the squad for 2024, 10 Indian players are part of the current U19 team.

It has been raining incessantly over the past two days in Itanagar and the surrounding areas, and while Fernandes and his boys are geared up to perform in any condition, adapting to the local weather hasn't been easy for Maldives.

"The rain has been quite consistent over the last few days, but we've managed our sessions accordingly and are ready for all kinds of conditions. We've focused on recovery, tactical work, and mental preparation indoors when needed. At the end of the day, both teams play in the same conditions, so it's about who adapts better and sticks to the plan," said Fernandes.

Shakir, on the other hand, said, "We had a slow start in both matches, and I think it has something to do with the weather as well. It was hot during the first game, but it rained and got cold in the second game. It's not the kind of weather we are used to in the Maldives.

"I congratulate my players for the effort they put to come back in the second match. I think it's a coincidence that we've drawn 2-2 twice. We came here to win every match. We were almost about to win against Bhutan, but conceded in the last minute. The semi-final will be a tough challenge," the Maldives coach added.

Fernandes claimed that the Arunachal crowd has played a big role in India's perfect showing at the tournament so far. The Blue Colts have scored 12 goals from six different scorers, and all of them have been 'assisted' by loud and supportive fans in the stands.

"The crowd in Arunachal has been fantastic so far. It's not something you don't see often at the youth level, and we're really grateful for it. It's given the boys a big boost in both matches, and we will carry that energy into the semi-final as well. That kind of atmosphere pushes young players to perform and gives them confidence. So, we hope more and more people come to watch the semi-final," said Fernandes.

