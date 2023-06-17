India to participate in King's Cup 2023

New Delhi [India], June 17 : The Indian senior men's team will participate in the 49th King's Cup 2023 to be held in Thailand from September 7-10, 2023.

Hosts Thailand, Iraq and Lebanon are the other three teams in the four-nation tournament, which will be conducted in a knockout format. The semi-finals will be held on September 7, with the third-place match and the final scheduled for September 10. The draw details and the host city will be confirmed by the Football Association of Thailand in due course, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF)

Igor Stimac's men last participated in the King's Cup in 2019, where they finished in third place. After going down 1-3 to Curacao in the semi-finals, the Blue Tigers beat Thailand 1-0 to win the bronze medal.

