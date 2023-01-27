India U17 football team set to play two friendly matches against Qatar
Published: January 27, 2023
The India U-17 Men's National Team will play two friendly matches against their Qatar counterparts on February 23 and 26, 2023 in Qatar as part of its preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.
Coached by Bibiano Fernandes, the U-17 boys qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup last year, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
The team is now training in Goa. In addition to the players that were with the team during the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia, the team management has also called up a number of other potential players to their camp.
The India U-17 team played two friendly matches against the Uzbekistan U-17 team in Vasco da Gama, Goa on January 22 and 24, 2023. Bibiano's boys won the first match 2-0 before losing the second 0-3.
( With inputs from ANI )
