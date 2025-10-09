India vs Singapore, AFC Asia Cup 2027 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Football Match

AFC Asia Cup 2027 Live Streaming: India to face Singapore in the final group match of the AFC Asia Cup 2027 qualifiers at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. India gained only one point from the last two matches after a draw with Bangladesh and a loss against Hong Kong. Today's match is important as India needs a victory to give themselves a good shot a qualification.

Singapore on the top of the group with 4 points and only the group winner qualifies. India has only won two games out of their last ten game. Sunil Chhetri made his return to the side after the star footballer was rested for the CAFA Nations Cup by head coach Khalid Jamil.

When Is India vs Singapore Mach?

The football match between India and Singapore will be played on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

Where India vs Singapore Qualifier?

The match between India and Singapore will be played at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang.

What Time Is the India vs Singapore AFC Asia Cup 2027?

The AFC Asia Cup 2027 qualifier match between India and Singapore will start at 7:30 pm local time, which is 5:00pm IST.

India vs Singapore Live Streaming?

India vs Singapore live streaming of the AFC Asia Cup 2027 qualifier 2027 match will be available on the FanCode app.