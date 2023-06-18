Intercontinental Cup: Chhetri, Chhangte score as India beat Lebanon 2-0 to regain title

Bhubaneswar, June 18 Skipper Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored a goal apiece in the second half as India defeated the higher-ranked Lebanon 2-0 in the final to retain the Intercontinental Cup title at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday.

With a huge crowd expected to turn out to support them, head coach Igor Stimac had promised a super Sunday in Bhubaneswar, and his boys did everything to make sure their coach lived up to his assurance.

With a solid 2-0 win over Lebanon, the Indian men's senior team clinched the Intercontinental Cup, adding to the title they won in the inaugural year in 2018.

In what was the first-ever tournament for the Blue Tigers in the Odisha capital, the fans were treated to a fantastic spectacle over the course of four matches, where India did not concede any goals en route to reclaiming the title they last won in 2018.

The honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik announced a cash award of Rs. one crore for the Indian team for their fine showing in the Intercontinental Cup.

A dominant India did all the damage in the second half as Chhetri found the net almost immediately after the restart, getting on the end of an incisive Indian attack from the right. Player of the Match Chhangte then doubled the advantage 20 minutes later with a simple tap-in.

