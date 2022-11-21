Iran football players refuse to sing national anthem in World Cup match against England
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 21, 2022 07:34 PM 2022-11-21T19:34:37+5:30 2022-11-21T19:35:03+5:30
Iran's national soccer team chose not to sing their country's anthem before their opening World Cup match against England on Monday, in an apparent show of support for protesters back home.
All of the starting 11 players were silent as the anthem was played at the Khalifa International Stadium. Iran has been rocked by two months of nationwide protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody on September 16.