ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 3-1 to secure first win of season

Chennaiyin FC secured their first home win of the season as goals from Petar Sliskovic, Vincy Barretto and Abdenasser El Khayati powered the hosts to a stellar 3-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Croatian striker Sliskovic broke the deadlock (27th minute) for the hosts before super subs Barretto and El Khayati were added to the second (77th minute) and the third (85th minute) goal respectively. Meanwhile, Ishan Pandita (76th minute) scored the lone goal for the visitors.

The hosts' showed their attacking intent right from the start and were rewarded in the 27th minute when Sliskovic opened the scoring by heading home his second goal of the season. Julius Duker threaded a defence splitting pass towards Jockson Dhas whose shot was saved by the opposition keeper but the rebound was headed in by the Croatian.

Chennaiyin FC then kept creating opportunities in a bid to extend their lead but it was the visitors who grabbed the second goal of the game through Ishan Pandita's volley from inside the box, assisted by Harrison Sawyer's header.

However, Chennaiyin FC's super subs wasted no time in restoring the side's lead as Barretto slotted the ball in the back of the net off El Khayati's cross.

Seven minutes later, Duker played another incisive pass towards El Khayati who showed his brilliant skill and composure to add a third goal for the hosts and seal the win.

Chennaiyin FC will travel to the Kalinga Stadium to face Odisha FC on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

