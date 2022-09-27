ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC to play their first home match in Pune

Hyderabad, Sep 27 Defending champions Hyderabad FC will be forced to play their opening home match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season at Pune because of ongoing renovation work at their home stadium, the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

The ISL champions will be playing their opening home match against Mumbai City FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on October 9.

Keeping the safety of players as a priority, the club, in consultation with the league, has decided to shift the first game to an alternate venue.

Hyderabad FC will be back in action at the Gachibowli Stadium for their second home match, slated against Bengaluru FC on October 22 in Matchweek 3.

