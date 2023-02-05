ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC take on FC Goa with eyes firmly on Playoffs spot

Bhubaneswar, Feb 5 In seven previous encounters against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL), Odisha FC are yet to win a game against the Gaurs. FC Goa have won five times and two games have ended in draws.

Odisha FC will be hoping to end this jinx when these two teams, front runners for Playoffs spots face each other in a crunch encounter at the Kalinga Stadium on Monday. Odisha FC and FC Goa are at the bottom end of the playoff zone.

The teams are separated by three points, and the winner will establish a much-needed cushion but the loser could potentially fall behind a resurgent Bengaluru FC side that is prowling at the edge of the battle for sixth.

As the business end of the season is well and truly here, Odisha FC will yearn for the form they displayed during the first half. The Juggernauts won six out of their first eight Hero ISL games this season. However, in their previous eight matches, they have one win.

Last week, they shared the spoils with Chennaiyin FC in a tightly-contested 2-2 draw. Diego Mauricio is a goal away from taking his season's goal tally to double digits. The Brazilian has scored four goals in the last four games, cementing his place in the starting lineup.

Head coach Josep Gombau will be pleased to have Raynier Fernandes back from a short injury layoff. The midfielder came off the bench last week.

"It is a very important game which we are playing at home against a team that is our rival on the table. FC Goa have won their last two games and the next game is like a final. A good result is very important for both teams in this playoff race," said Gombau. "We are in the position where we wanted to be at the start of the season. We always wanted to fight for the Playoffs and now we are," he added.

If they want to pick up all three points, FC Goa will have to do something they have not done all season win three consecutive Hero ISL games. Additionally, FC Goa's record away from home has not been impressive, as they have only won two out of eight games.

FC Goa have scored a lot of goals in the last two games. Iker Guarrotxena's hat trick helped the Gaurs defeat East Bengal FC 4-2 last week. The Spaniard is still the league's top scorer and is in line to start the game against Odisha FC.

New signing Hernan Santana could be in the squad as well. The Spaniard has been roped in to replace the injured Marc Valiente. The Gaurs also signed Nikhil Prabhu from their next opponents, while Princeton Rebello has gone the other way.

"I am happy that Hernan is with us and he is absolutely fit and ready to help the team. He is a versatile player who knows the style of football we play and is comfortable with the ball," said head coach Carlos Pena. "It is a very important game for them [Odisha FC] and they will be under pressure after being in the playoff spots all season and struggling to hold onto that now. But, at home, they are a very strong team. It will be a tough game for both sides", he added.

