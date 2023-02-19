ISL 2022-23 playoffs: ATK Mohun Bagan through; Odisha FC, FC Goa fight for final spot

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season has simply been remarkable thus far. The season, which has already overseen a plethora of records being created and broken, will unravel additional drama as teams continue to fight for the top six spots whilst having crowned the league winner.

With Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC cozying up in the top two spots respectively and Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan joining them in the playoffs, there is just one playoff spot up for grabs.

FC Goa and Odisha FC are the two teams that remain in contention for the final playoff spot.

ATK Mohun Bagan have assured themselves a playoff spot after a win against Kerala Blasters FC. To finish in the top four, ATK Mohun Bagan need to win their final game against East Bengal FC, and ensure that they finish with a better goal difference over Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC have qualified for the playoffs after FC Goa's defeat against Chennaiyin FC. The Blues need to beat the Gaurs on the final day and have a better goal difference over Kerala Blasters FC to ensure a top-four finish.

Kerala Blasters have qualified for the playoffs for a second season running for the first time in ISL history after Chennaiyin FC's win over FC Goa.

As far as the battle for the top four is concerned, Kerala Blasters FC need to beat Hyderabad FC and hope for Bengaluru FC to drop points.

Placed sixth in the ISL standings, Odisha FC just need to avoid defeat in their final league fixture to secure a place in the playoffs.

FC Goa no longer have their playoff fate in their own hands after the loss to Chennaiyin FC. They now need to win their final match and hope Odisha FC don't go beyond the 30-point mark, which is the maximum FC Goa can reach this season.

The positive for FC Goa is that they have a superior head-to-head record against the Juggernauts, so if they are tied on points with Odisha FC come the end of the season, they will qualify for the playoffs.

( With inputs from ANI )

