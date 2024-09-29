ISL 2024-25: Defender Edwin Sydney Vanspaul returns to Chennaiyin FC

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29 : Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle on Sunday announced the signing of Tamil Nadu-born defender Edwin Sydney Vanspaul for the 2024-25 season during the pre-match press conference ahead of his side's Indian Super League away clash against Hyderabad FC.

The 32-year-old is set for a homecoming at the Marina Arena, having previously represented the team for four seasons from 2019 to 2023.

Primarily a right-back, Edwin is Chennaiyin FC's 14th signing of the season, joining a strong defensive unit led by the likes of Ryan Edwards, Mandar Rao Desai, and PC Laldinpuia. He is also familiar with head coach Coyle, having played under him during the Scotsman's first stint with the club.

Coyle, welcoming Edwin back to the Marina Arena, said during the press conference, "I'm absolutely delighted to bring Edwin back to the club. He's CFC through and through. He was outstanding for me during Season 6 and has continued to show his quality in the ISL."

"I know he's hungry and enthusiastic to get back to the heights and the level he played at before at CFC. He's very much a team player, he loves the club, and it's great to have that type of player coming into the squad to compete," he added.

Born in Neyveli, Edwin was integral to Chennai City's maiden I-League title win in 2019 and was subsequently signed by Chennaiyin FC following his outstanding performances. He represented the Marina Machans 78 times over four seasons during his first spell and scored three goals.

Edwin spent the 2023-24 season with East Bengal. Speaking about his return, he said, "I'm really happy to be back at Chennaiyin FC. It's a blessing to play under coach Owen Coyle again. Everyone knows what we achieved together in Season 6, and I'm looking forward to making the most of this opportunity and giving my best. Playing in Chennai always feels special, and it makes me proud to wear the blue jersey again. There's no better feeling than playing at home, in front of family and friends."

"The goals are clear, and I'm ready to give my all to help the team in any way I can," he added.

Edwin will join the Chennaiyin FC squad ahead of their second away game of the ISL 2024-25 season against Hyderabad FC on Tuesday, October 1. The two-time champions are aiming for their second consecutive away win, having previously beaten Odisha FC 3-2 on the road.

