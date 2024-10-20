ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters secure historic 2-1 win over Mohammedan SC in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 20 : Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) achieved a remarkable 2-1 victory against Mohammedan SC (MSC) at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday. This win marks the first time in 27 games that Kerala Blasters have triumphed in an away match after conceding the first goal in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Two second-half strikes from Kwame Peprah and Jesus Jimenez saw Mikael Stahre's men secure their third consecutive victory in Kolkata, a feat they had never achieved in the competition. Mirjalol Kasimov handed Mohammedan SC the lead, but the visitors showed resilience in the second half to produce a come-from-behind victory, as per a press release by the ISL.

The visitors were off the blocks quickly, as Noah Sadaoui found the right tune from the start. The Moroccan posed all sorts of trouble for the Mohammedan SC backline, especially after combining with Adrian Luna, who was pulling the strings from midfield. However, the hosts weathered the early storm brilliantly and gradually imposed themselves on the match's tempo.

In the 20th minute, Mohammedan SC's pillar in defense, Joseph Adjei had to be substituted after suffering an injury. Andrey Chernyshov turned to French defender Florent Ogier to replace the Ghanaian.

The next ten minutes saw the hosts dominate possession and also create a few chances. Their persistent nature in attack was rewarded when Kerala Blasters FC's debutant custodian, Som Kumar brought down Franca in the penalty area in the 27th minute, handing a penalty to Mohammedan SC. Mirjalol Kasimov stepped up and converted from the spot to hand a crucial lead to the hosts.

Mikael Stahre's men didn't bog down after conceding the goal infact they were more spurred on to equalize. In the 34th minute, they almost managed to do so as Jesus Jimenez wriggled his way past multiple Mohammedan SC defenders before pulling the trigger. But the Spaniard's long-range effort was denied by the crossbar.

The second period saw both teams trying to take control of the possession in midfield but the game swayed in the favour of KBFC by Kwame Peprah's introduction in the 64th minute. Within three minutes, the forward came up with the equalizer, latching onto a cross from Noah. Peprah was quick to react to the cross, leaving his marker, Zodingliana Ralte in complete awe before tucking it past Padam Chettri in goal.

Riding on the positive momentum of scoring an equalizer, the Blasters (KBFC) enjoyed the lion's share of possession and also created a flurry of chances. They eventually secured the lead in the 75th minute when Naocha Singh found Jimenez in the penalty area with a beautifully weighted cross from the left flank. The Spaniard rose the highest, beating Ogier in the air and eventually heading it past Chettri.

Mohammedan SC's best chance of coming back into the game fell to Lalremsanga Fanai in the stoppage time when he combined with Cesar Manzoki. The former was through on goal but his eventual effort was brilliantly kept out by Som Kumar, who also became the fourth youngest goalkeeper to start a game in ISL. His last-ditch save was enough to see the Kerala Blasters FC home as they clinched their second win of the season, as per a press release by the ISL.

While Kwame Peprah just played 26 minutes, his impact from the bench was such that it helped the team secure a great comeback win. He scored a crucial goal and completed 11 out of his 14 attempted passes. His introduction also allowed Jimenez more space in the box, resulting in the second goal. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Mohammedan SC will host Hyderabad FC at home on October 26 while Kerala Blasters FC will be in action on October 25 against rivals Bengaluru FC in Kochi.

