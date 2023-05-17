ISL champions ATKMB to be renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giant from June 1

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 17 : The Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK Mohun Bagan will be renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giant from June 1.

The football giants made the announcement on Twitter.

Club statement. #JoyMohunBagan #aamraasbujmerun pic.twitter.com/uKGz35za8F— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) May 17, 2023

"The Board has approved the renaming of the club to Mohun Bagan Super Giants effective from 1st June 2023," the club announced.

ATK Mohun Bagan clinched Indian Super League (ISL) title this season with a 4-3 victory over Bengaluru FC in the penalty shootout in March.

After their ISL triumph, club owner RP Sanjiv Goenka Group had unofficially announced that the ATK side was finally going away after three years and they would rename it as MBSG.

"We are removing ATK, it will be Mohun Bagan Super Giant from next season. Well, it was something that was on the cards. I was waiting for the win to announce it," Goenka had said after their ISL triumph.

Two-time Indian Super League champions ATK was previously known as Atletico de Kolkata due to their tie-up with the Madrid-based Spanish giants. But after three seasons Atletico Madrid parted ways and the RPSG Group then became the principal owner of the ISL franchise that came to be known as ATK.

