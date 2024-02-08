ISL: Could have scored 2-3 more easy goals, says Bengaluru FC coach after win over Chennaiyin

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 8 : Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza believes there's plenty of scope for improvement in his team after they beat Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) match on Wednesday, saying that his team could have scored two or three more "easy goals".

After a cagey yet thrilling first half that ended goalless, Bengaluru FC struck through Ryan Williams in the second half and recorded a famous win at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The result saw Bengaluru FC return to winning ways following their 3-1 defeat to Punjab FC in their previous game.

Looking back at the game, Zaragoza was happy with the result but said he expects more from his players.

"The first half we had chances. Second half...we finally won the game 1-0. We are happy but I expect even more because we could have scored two or three more easy goals. And I think that the confidence (was less after a defeat in our previous game). When you win games, the goals are easy. But when you do not win, it is not easy to score. We have things to arrange, things to improve. We are on the way (there)," he stated in the post-match press conference.

After struggling to score in the opening half, Bengaluru FC came alive after the restart when Oliver Drost and Halicharan Narzary were introduced just before the hour mark. The duo had a big impact on the game as they put the Chennaiyin FC defence under pressure. Narzary was the one that set up Williams' winner and looked lively down the left flank.

Zaragoza feels that the substitutes had a big role to play in the win and expressed confidence in their abilities.

"It is the first time since I came here that I see in my bench players that can change the match. That does not mean that the players before (who were on the bench) have no quality. But they are too young and they need to learn from these experiences and go step by step inside (the pitch). The players that entered the pitch were amazing. Maybe they changed the match. They were doing well and just before we scored I was waiting for Siva (Sivasakthi Narayanan) to enter. We had him on the bench. We had a very good bench today and that is important," he said.

*Key Performer of the Match

Ryan Williams (Bengaluru FC)

Williams tackled thrice, crossed five times, and created one goal-scoring opportunity, in addition to completing 14 of his 17 attempted passes. However, his calm-headedness inside the box was laudable as he beat Majumder with a sweet strike to secure three points for the home team.

*What's next for both teams?

Bengaluru FC will play Jamshedpur FC on February 11, whereas Chennaiyin FC will be clashing with Kerala Blasters FC on February 16 for their forthcoming fixture.

