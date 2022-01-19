ISL: Great to see team doing well after coming from difficult situation, says Odisha's Anshul Katiyar

Odisha FC assistant coach Anshul Katiyar was pleased with his team's performance in the 2-0 win over NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday.

The new assistant coach who took charge of the team in the absence of interim head coach Kino Sanchez, praised the players for responding well to a tough week that saw many matches cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also saw the departure of head coach Kiko Ramirez.

Katiyar also expressed delight at seeing youngster Daniel Lalhlimpuia score in the ISL after three years.

Talking about the match, the assistant coach in the post-match press conference said: "It was a good experience. When you win, it's always good and when you lose you learn something. Coming from a difficult situation, we were facing a few issues, and playing like this, I feel the boys did really well."

When asked about areas where the team could have been better, Katiyar replied: "It's a process and we have just started building this team and the process takes time. We are not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start. If we are finishing top of the league or let's say top four, we are going to provide a very strong base to the club."

Odisha FC will next clash with Hyderabad FC on January 27.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor