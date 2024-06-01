ISL: Mumbai City FC sign Brandon Fernandes on three-year contract

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced the signing of Brandon Fernandes on a free transfer.

The creative midfielder, who will don the number 10 jersey, joins the defending Indian Super League (ISL) Cup winners on a three-year contract, with a trigger to extend by a further season.

The 29-year-old, who made his professional debut over a decade ago, and had a brief stint with the Islanders in 2015, boasts an impressive track record. He has previously won the ISL League Winners' Shield (2019-20), the Super Cup (2019), and the Durand Cup (2021) with FC Goa. Throughout his career, he has made 163 appearances across Indian domestic tournaments and the AFC Champions League, scoring 25 goals and providing 31 assists.

Last season, Brandon scored 3 goals and made 4 assists, one goal coming against Mumbai City FC in the ISL semi-final. Notably, he created the most chances (60) in the ISL last season. In National team colours, he has played 25 games, contributing 7 assists.

The ace midfielder will bring flair and creativity to Mumbai City FC, further bolstering the attack as the Islanders pursue more glory in the upcoming season.

With his proven track record and dynamic playmaking abilities, Brandon Fernandes is set to be a key player for Mumbai City FC, and the club is excited to see him excel in this new chapter of his career.

"I am delighted to return to Mumbai City FC. It is one of the top clubs in Indian football, and it represents a new and exciting challenge for me in my career. The team has been performing brilliantly over the last few years, and I am thrilled to join such a talented squad. I am eager to contribute by scoring goals and assisting my teammates in the upcoming season as we strive to secure more silverware," Brandon Fernandes said in a statement by Mumbai City.

"Moreover, I have had extensive discussions with coach Petr Kratky, and his vision and plans for the team demonstrate a lot of ambition. His confidence in my abilities is incredibly motivating, and I am determined to repay his faith through my performances on the pitch. I am looking forward to working under his guidance and making a significant impact for Mumbai City FC," he added.

"Brandon is a dynamic midfielder whose performances last season truly stood out. His technical skills, vision, and relentless dedication on the field will undoubtedly add a new dimension to our squad and elevate our overall set-up. I am eagerly anticipating his arrival and the success he will bring to the team. As an attacking and creative player, Brandon perfectly embodies our football philosophy of dynamic and forward-thinking play," head coach Mumbai City FC said Petr Kratky.

"His ability to read the game, create opportunities, and drive the team forward aligns seamlessly with our strategic goals. We are confident that he will become an integral part of our squad, and we look forward to seeing him flourish with us," Kratky said.

