ISL: "Need to stay loyal to our style of play," says Odisha FC coach ahead of Mohun Bagan clash

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 6 : Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera emphasised that his team's main focus should be on themselves when they take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the opening match of matchweek 9 in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on December 6 and said that they should be loyal to their style of play.

It is going to be an action replay of Odisha FC's last Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup match, as the Juggernauts will face the Mariners again within a week, but this time in the ISL. After facing a big 5-2 defeat against Lobera's side, Juan Fernando's men will be aiming for revenge to continue their record-making winning streak.

Odisha FC also have had a good start in the ISL, as they sit in the 4th spot with 13 points from seven matches, winning four matches and drawing one. From Roy Krishna to Ahmed Jahouh and Puitea to Amey Ranawade, all have been instrumental thus far, so the Juggernauts will be aiming to continue the momentum against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Wednesday.

Lobera expressed his delight with his team's recent performances, but he urged his players to keep their focus on the present rather than dwelling on the past.

"We are in a good moment. The team is working very well. This is very important. I think we are growing every day. We need to improve, especially in finding the balance between attack and defence," he said during the pre-match press conference as quoted by ISL.

Lobera stated that his players must direct their attention to themselves rather than the opponents to display their potential.

"We are putting the focus on ourselves," he said.

"We need to be loyal to our style of play. We know we need to play to be a strong team. We don't need to put the focus on the opponent. We know they have very good players. But the focus is on ourselves continuously improving and working in the same way we worked in the last game," he continued.

Lobera is well aware of his opponent's strengths and suggested that they the Mariners are one of the favourites to win the league.

"We are going to play against a very good team," he shared.

"They are the favourites to win the league because they have a very strong and very good team. But we are ready to show everyone we are ready for a big challenge, and this is one of them," he signed off.

Carlos Delgado accompanied his head coach in the press conference ahead of their next away game against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Delgado also anticipates a difficult match considering their recent results so far in the league.

"We expect a very difficult game against them (Mohun Bagan Super Giant)," he said.

"They have not faced any defeats yet in the Indian Super League. So, it will be a difficult game for us. But we are going to try to get some points in this stadium," he added.

The defender shared that every player is engaged in hard work as they are aiming to sustain the positive momentum. Speaking in this context, he stated: "We are working in a very good way. Everyone is working very hard."

"We are trying to extend this mood. Some important games are coming, so we expect to continue winning these games," Delgado concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor