ISL: Punjab FC to play Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC behind closed doors

New Delhi [India], April 5 : The Indian Super League (ISL) side Punjab FC on Thursday announced that they will play their remaining two games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi behind closed doors.

The 'Shers' have only two matches to play in the league stage against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday followed by another home clash against East Bengal FC on April 10.

https://twitter.com/RGPunjabFC/status/1775842618984759768

Punjab FC are currently positioned ninth in the league standings with 21 points from 20 games and are still in the chase for the playoff spot. Apart from securing maximum points in their remaining two fixtures, they will also have to hope for other results to go their way in order to qualify for the playoffs.

However, the upcoming matches won't be easy with both Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC fighting to achieve their own respective targets. Third-placed Mohun Bagan SG will be looking to cut the gap with leaders Mumbai City FC and get to the top spot with three games in hand. Meanwhile, East Bengal FC moved up to seventh place on Wednesday following their thrilling win over Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi and are still harbouring hopes of reaching the playoffs, like Punjab FC.

Punjab FC have played nine games at home this season and have suffered four defeats. They have recorded just two wins alongside three draws at home. Despite the absence of supporters, Staikos Vergetis' side will be determined to capitalise on their home advantage as they head into the final two league games.

