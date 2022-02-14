ISL: Spirited Goa aim to halt ATK Mohun Bagan charge

FC Goa will look to carry forward their momentum from the last game and stall ATK Mohun Bagan from completing a hat trick of wins, when the two sides meet in the 2021-22 Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday.

FC Goa registered their biggest-margin victory in the last game against Chennaiyin FC, thrashing them 5-0. Goa will still need to win their remaining four matches to harbour any slim hopes of a semi-finals berth depending on other results to go their way too. But surely the drubbing of Chennaiyin must have given a fresh lease of life to Derrick Pereira's charges.

Jorge Ortiz has been at the heart of Goa's resurgence, scoring his first-ever hattrick in the previous encounter. His goal tally for the season now stands at 7. He has crossed his last season's tally of 6 in just 12 matches in the 21-22 season.

ATK Mohun Bagan climbed to the second spot after their win over NorthEast United FC in the last game, stretching their unbeaten run to 10 matches, winning the last two engagements. Sandesh Jhingan made his first appearance this season against NorthEast United and the star centre-back will be ready for his 100th appearance in the Hero ISL. Joni Kauko was brilliant for the Mariners in the last game, scoring a goal and providing an assist in his first start after five consecutive substitute appearances.

Liston Colaco has been in the form of his life and Goa would be worried about the pacy winger who has terrorised defenders this season. "Our aim is to help him improve more. Sometimes, it is important to also think about what more you can improve when you are tasting a lot of success. That is our target as a coaching staff. He is also keen on developing as a player," Juan Ferrando said in a statement.

ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando will be up against his former side, and the last time they met the green and maroons ran out 2-1 winners. A win for ATKMB will take them level on points with leaders Hyderabad FC and with a game in hand. ATKMB have played 14 games and have 26 points to Hyderabad's 29 from 16 outings.

"Every game is like a final. Today I am saying FC Goa is the most important game but when you ask me about Kerala Blasters in the match later this week, I will repeat the same statement - for all of the last six games," said Ferrando.

( With inputs from ANI )

