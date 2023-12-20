ISL: "They have very good quality players," Petr Kratky showers praise on Mohun Bagan SG

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 : Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky showered praise on their opponents and said that they have quality players in their squad.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Kratky said that the Mumbai-based franchise lost a few players important players due to injury but still have a strong team.

"We are fully aware of Mohun Bagan Super Giant. They have very good quality players, though they lost some of their important players (due to injury). For us, we analyze where we can expose them and also notice where they are dangerous," Kratky was quoted by ISL's official website as saying.

He added that they are excited to play against the Kolkata-based side in their upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) match. He added that they are not looking to bring any change to their squad but will defend properly and have to work hard to score goals.

"Mohun Bagan Super Giant is one of the top teams. We are excited to play (against them). This is the event we are waiting for. Our way will not change; we will defend properly, but we have to do some work on how we can score more goals and create more goalscoring opportunities. We will just keep doing what we are doing; just make it better and quicker," he added.

The head coach further added that they need to work hard from the first minute of the game and need to maintain their standard.

"Our approach will always be the same against all the teams. We need to do our best from the first minute to the last minute with the same approach, attitude, and intensity to maintain the standard. The way we want to play, it will not change," he concluded.

Mumbai City FC will lock horns against Mohun Bagan SG on Wednesday at Mumbai Football Arena.

The host have not performed well in their previous five matches and are coming into this game after sharing points with East Bengal FC. Kratky's side stand in fifth place on the ISL standings with 16 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor