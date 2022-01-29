ISL: Veteran goalkeeper Subrata Paul comes on board with ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan have signed veteran goalkeeper Subtata Paul for the remaining matches of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22.

The Mariners roped in the goalkeeper, as Amrinder Singh and Avilash Paul's potential replacement as both of them have been injury prone this season.

The 35-year-old started his career at the Tata Football Academy, Pal and started his senior career with Mohun Bagan. He was part of the East Bengal squad in the 2007-2009 season. After that, he played for a number of top-division clubs in India.

The custodian also plied his trade in Denmark at Vestjaeland FC. Paul began his ISL career at Mumbai City FC and made 95 appearances in the Indian Super League. He also recorded 60 I-League appearances.

During his time with the national teams, he claimed the AFC Challenge Cup, SAFF Cup, and tri-nation series. He also made three appearances for India in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup. The shot-stopper also won the Golden Glove award in the ISL 2017-18.

The Mariners will be facing arch rival SC East Bengal on Saturday. ATK Mohun Bagan stands on the second spot, while SC East Bengal are placed in ninth position.

( With inputs from ANI )

