ISL's midfield maestros: Best midfielders in League history

New Delhi [India], June 30 : In football, midfielders are often the heartbeat of a team. They connect defence with attack, dictate the rhythm of play, and ensure the game flows smoothly. It's their vision, control, and work rate that frequently decide the outcome of matches, as per the official website of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Whether it's threading the final pass or a holding midfielder shielding the backline, every successful team has relied on a player in the middle of the park. The Indian Super League (ISL) has been home to plenty of midfield stars since its inception. Some dazzled with flair and creativity, while others dominated with grit and control.

The inaugural season (2014) had plenty of big names, but Elano shone brightest. The Brazilian midfielder netted eight goals and provided two assists for Chennaiyin FC, making him the top goal contributor that season.

He wasn't just scoring for Chennaiyin FC but was the creative core, scoring goals and pulling the strings in midfield. Elano's combination of flair and finesse helped Chennaiyin FC reach the semi-final and earned him the Golden Boot award.

World Cup finalist and Champions League winner and then, a midfield general for Delhi Dynamos FC. Florent Malouda delivered eight assists in 2015, a joint-high tally for the season, while also creating the most chances for the team.

His calm presence and ability to find runners behind made him an influential player. While Leo Moura led FC Goa to the final and had a stellar season himself, creating the most chances in the league, Malouda's all-round influence and vision gave him the edge.

Talk about making an entrance. Marcelinho hit double digits in goals (10) and added four assists in his debut campaign, becoming one of the most exciting players to watch. He provided that spark in the final third with his pace, dribbling and movement.

While teammate and Golden Ball winner Malouda offered support and Matias Defederico was crucial to Mumbai City FC's top-of-the-table finish, Marcelinho's impact in big games tips the scale in his favour. The Brazilian finished the season winning the Golden Boot award.

You'd expect a forward to rack up 13 goals and not a midfielder. Manuel Lanzarote did just that and added six assists for good measure. He created the most chances that season and struck up a fiery partnership with Corominas that made FC Goa one of the most entertaining sides to watch.

Marcelinho, who switched to FC Pune City, was in top form too, but FC Goa's playoff return and Lanzarote's consistency made him the standout.

Among the other midfielders who notably impressed that season were teammate Ahmed Jahouh and Raphael Augusto, who helped Chennaiyin FC lift their second ISL Cup.

FC Goa needed someone to step into Lanzarote's creative shoes and Edu Bedia entered. The Spaniard upped his numbers dramatically with seven goals and six assists in 2018-19, having contributed one goal and two assists the previous season. He helped the Gaurs finish as the highest-scoring side in the league stage for the second season running.

While others like Marcelinho, Jamshedpur FC midfielder Carlos Calvo and Bengaluru FC midfielder Dimas Delgado (who won the Cup with the Blues) enjoyed solid seasons, Bedia was the cog that kept FC Goa's machine running.

He had a bit of everything, goals, vision and control.

If there was ever a season where a midfielder looked untouchable, it was Hugo Boumous in 2019-20. With 11 goals and nine assists, he was a constant threat and helped FC Goa finish top of the league to clinch the Shield.

His movement off the ball, creativity in tight spaces, and ability to take on defenders made him unplayable at times.

Rafael Crivellaro was brilliant for Chennaiyin FC's late surge, helping them qualify for the final and Carl McHugh offered steel for ATK FC, but Boumous was on a different wavelength altogether, grabbing the Golden Ball.

Ahmed Jahouh and Sergio Lobera were a match made in heaven at FC Goa. And following his head coach to Mumbai City FC, Jahouh became the fulcrum of the Islanders' historic double-winning season. He topped the charts for tackles in the league and also kickstarted countless attacks, racking up the most successful passes for the Islanders.

Mumbai City FC were lethal going forward and solid at the back and Jahouh was a huge reason why. While NorthEast United FC midfielder Luis Machado, FC Goa's Alberto Noguera and Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder McHugh had their moments, none had the complete influence Jahouh had.

11 goals, 10 assists and the Shield. That's how Greg Stewart introduced himself to Indian football. The Scotsman was a creative monster and Jamshedpur FC's biggest weapon as they topped the league standings. Whether it was netting crucial goals or providing inch-perfect through balls, Stewart had it all. Adrian Luna inspired Kerala Blasters FC, Joao Victor lifted the Cup with Hyderabad FC, Boumous shone in his debut season for the Mariners but Stewart was a level above and rightfully clinched the Golden Ball.

Different team, same Stewart. Moving to Mumbai City FC didn't change much and if anything, it made him even more dangerous. Stewart played a key role in Mumbai City FC's record league campaign, contributing eight goals and eight assists as the Islanders smashed the league record for most goals and wins in a single season under Des Buckingham.

His ability to dictate play and thrive in tight spaces was unmatched. Teammates Jahouh and Apuia, Kerala Blasters FC captain Luna, Mohun Bagan Super Giant's ISL Cup-winning duo of McHugh and Boumous were excellent but Stewart's class once again stood tallest.

Talk about an underdog story. In Punjab FC's debut ISL campaign, Madih Talal was the revelation. The midfielder racked up a league-high 10 assists and chipped in with six goals, helping the newcomers finish a commendable eighth and contest for a playoff spot. His link-up play with attackers Wilmar Gil and Luka Majcen was delightful to watch.

From the midfield duo of Apuia and Yoell van Nieff that lifted the ISL Cup with Mumbai City FC, to the likes of Carl McHugh and Brandon Fernandes who had a strong campaign with FC Goa and Ahmed Jahouh, who guided Odisha FC to their best-ever league finish, there were many who were consistent but Talal stole the show with his debut brilliance.

Javi Hernandez took his game up a notch in 2024-25, bagging nine goals and three assists, his most productive season yet in terms of goals. Jamshedpur FC may have leaked goals, but they more than made up for it in attack and the Spaniard was the chief orchestrator. He came alive in the playoffs, scoring in their knockout win over NorthEast United FC and the winner in the semi-final first leg against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

While McHugh was once again immense for FC Goa, Noguera turned heads during Bengaluru FC's run to the final and Apuia impressed in MBSG's double-winning season while enjoying a successful debut season with the Mariners, Hernandez's match-winning moments made the difference.

