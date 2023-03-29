It was right decision for everyone, Fabio Paratici backs Tottenham's decision to part ways with Antonio Conte

London [United Kingdom], March 29 : Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday described the sacking of manager Antonio Conte as the "right decision for everyone."

"We know how difficult this season was for him personally, Gian Piero (Ventrone) died and (Gianluca) Vialli and then his surgery," said Fabio Paratici, Tottenham's Managing Director, Football.

Tottenham had announced the sacking of Conte on Monday. The English football club is now actively seeking out Conte's replacement with the number of limited options that they have.

"The Club supported him a lot with it and everyone is close to each other but then we arrive in this mutual agreement, and I think the decision that we made was the right decision for everyone," Paratici added.

The Italian head coach's exit has come at a time when the club is facing challenges as Premier League is soon to reach its climax.

Tottenham currently sits in the fourth position, but their fall from the Champions League spot could be a few games away. Newcastle and Liverpool are right on their tail with two games in hand.

"The Premier League always is tough. We have a lot of teams, a lot of clubs, really really prepared about achieving this target but we fight, we are like them. So, we will fight to achieve our target. Even, unfortunately, we lack some players (due to injury) but, as not to be an alibi to anyone, we have good players. We are prepared to fight until the end of the season," Paratici continued.

Tottenham secured the services of the Italian manager to initiate a rebuild at the club as for the past 15 years, Spurs has been on a dry run in terms of trophies. To break the streak of trophyless seasons, Tottenham roped in Conte in 2021. But eventually, their move backfired and now they are once again on the lookout for a new manager with the hope of a better future.

"We have to be everyone focussed on the last part of the season. We do not speak about other coaches or follow the speculation in the media because it is just speculation. We are focused, we are now concentrating on helping Cristian and helping the staff, Ryan, the players," Paratici added.

As of now, Cristian Stellini has stepped up to replace Antonio Conte once again in the same season. During Conte's absence due to medical reasons, Stellini came to provide his experience on Tottenham's technical side. For the last ten games, he will need to pull out a string of consistent results to keep Tottenham's Champions League dreams alive.

Considering the importance of the situation Paratici also aims to focus on the present rather than looking ahead to the future.

"I think, today, we have to be focussed on our squad, in our manager because it is an important moment," Paratici continued as quoted by Tottenham.

Stellini's Tottenham will return to Premier League action, to fight for the Top four spot against Everton on 4th April at Goodison Park.

