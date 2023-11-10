Italy, Canada into Billie Jean King Cup semis, reigning champions Switzerland out
By IANS | Published: November 10, 2023 09:37 AM2023-11-10T09:37:57+5:302023-11-10T09:40:05+5:30
Seville, Nov 10 Italy became the first team to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup on Thursday after beating Germany 3-0 in their second group match.
The win means Italy have ensured a place in the last four after having previously beaten France 2-1 in their first group tie, reports Xinhua.
On Thursday, Jasmine Paolini was in excellent form to take her second singles win as she defeated Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 6-2.
Paolini's victory came after Martina Trevisan also took her second singles victory of the week as she overcame a close first set to defeat Eva Lys in the first runner of the day, 7-6, 6-1.
Canada are also into the semifinals after defeating Poland, with Leylah Fernandez beating Magda Linette 6-2, 6-3 to confirm Canada's qualification after Marina Stakusic had come back from a set down to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 against Magdalena Frech in two hours and 47 minutes.
Australia kept their qualification hopes alive thanks to a doubles win for Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez against Kazakhstan.
Hunter showed why she is the world's top-ranked doubles player, as she and Perez beat Anna Danilina and Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 4-6 (10-5) to seal the tie.
Hunter had earlier beaten Danilina 7-6 (2), 6-4 to put Australia ahead, but Putintseva had made it 1-1 with a 6-0, 7-5 win against Kimberly Birrell 6-0, 7-5.
Kazakhstan play Slovenia on Friday and a win for Slovenia, who have already beaten Australia, would put them into the last four.
Reigning champions Switzerland are out of the tournament after losing to the United States 3-0.
