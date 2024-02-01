"It's a key game": Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's upcoming fixture against Getafe

New Delhi [India], February 1 : Ahead of Real Madrid's upcoming match against Getafe in La Liga on Friday at Coliseum Alfonso Perez Stadium, Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that it is a key game.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said that the match against Getafe would be a tough and hoped for a good performance from his team.

"It's a key game, very difficult and it's going to be very demanding for us. The team is doing well and hopefully we can put in a good performance, taking into account the difficulties. Getafe are solid, they play good football and are strong in their duels. It will be a tough game and vital for the league and the season," Ancelotti said, according to Real Madrid's website.

The Italian head coach added that Los Blancos will try to get the first goal in the upcoming match.

"We have to get the first goal in every match. We've played games where we've taken the lead and in others we've had to come from behind. If we come back it's because we've got the quality in the squad and everyone who comes on plays their part," he said.

Talking about Getafe, the Los Blancos head coach praised their opponents and said that they have quality players in the squad.

"They're well organised, they play good football, with quality players like Mayoral, who has scored 14 goals. They're a very direct team, they compete in duels, they're strong and aggressive, and they're very organised at the back. I like this team a lot and I have to congratulate my friend Bordalas because he's doing a fantastic job," he said.

The Los Blancos are in their topmost form in the ongoing season. In their previous five games, Real Madrid lost only one match against Atletico Madrid in the Copa Del Rey. Ancelotti's side are coming into this match after beating Las Palamas by 2-1.

The Whites are standing at the second place in the La Liga standings with 54 points after winning 17 league games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor