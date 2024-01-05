IWL 2023-24: Indumathi strikes to give Odisha FC third win in a row

Bhubaneswar, Jan 5 Indumathi Kathiresan’s goal from the penalty spot in the 66th minute secured the third consecutive victory for Odisha FC over Sethu FC in the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2023-24 at the Bhubaneshwar Football Academy Stadium on Friday.

The victory not only fetched Odisha FC three points but also took them to the top of the IWL table with nine points from three matches with a perfect defensive record of zero goals conceded so far. It took 65 minutes and a foul inside the penalty box by Sonali Chemate for the Odisha attack to break the stout Sethu FC defensive wall. The hosts put on a stellar performance and dominated ball possession in the midfield throughout the match, but it was the lack of quality in the final third that kept the scores level in the first half.

Sethu FC opened the game with a high tempo in the first five minutes as they troubled the Odisha defence numerous times. But Odisha FC weathered this storm of attack and got back into the game as they started dominating. Pyari Xaxa squandered an early opportunity to give the hosts the lead as her header from a brilliant cross just fizzled past the post. Sethu FC's defence breathed a sigh of relief as Indumathi hit the post from close range in the 27th minute.

The Odisha coach Krispin Chettri made his intentions clear with an attacking change at the start of the second half as he introduced Sanju Yadav for Arifa Zaheer. Odisha FC started the second half with a lot of zest and intensity. S. Lynda Kom wasted a wonderful opportunity to score her first goal of the season in the 49th minute as she put the ball over the post from close range.

All the pressure finally paid off as Pyari Xaxa trickled past the Sethu FC defence with her quick feet and was fouled from behind by Sonali Chemate inside the box. The referee was quick to point to the spot and Indumathi made no mistake and comfortably put the ball in the bottom left corner to give Odisha the lead. Sethu FC seemed desperate for a goal in the final stages, but it was the lack of quality in the final third that led them down throughout the match. Sethu FC faced their first defeat of the season, which now puts them in third place with four points from three matches.

Odisha FC, who are enjoying a wonderful start to the season now sit comfortably at the top of the table with three wins out of three matches.

