J-K LG Manoj Sinha lauds Danish Farooq on his selection in Indian football team

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday congratulated Danish Farooq for getting selected in the Indian men's national football squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus.

Indian men's national football team announced the 25-member squad on Monday that will travel to Bahrain to play friendly matches against the home team and Belarus.

It was the maiden call up for 7 players for their first National Senior Team assignment - Prabhshukhan Gill, Hormipam Ruivah, Anwar Ali, Roshan Singh, VP Suhair, Danish Farooq, and Aniket Yadav.

"Congratulations to Danish Farooq on his selection in National Football Team for the upcoming international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus. His hardwork, passion and determination will inspire many more J&K's youth. My best wishes to him," the office of Sinha wrote.

The Blue Tigers will face the hosts, Bahrain, on March 23 and Belarus on March 26. Both the matches are set to kick-off at 9.30 PM IST. The squad is expected to fly to Bahrain on Monday.

The two friendlies are part of the team's preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in June, later this year.

India will be playing all of their 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers matches in Kolkata, from June 8 onwards. The Blue Tigers are placed with Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Cambodia in Group D. The 24 teams are divided into six groups and group toppers along with the five best second-placed teams will make the cut for the showpiece event.

( With inputs from ANI )

