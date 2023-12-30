Jamshedpur FC and Scott Cooper decide to part ways

New Delhi [India], December 30 : The Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC announced the departure of head coach Scott Cooper through social media accounts on Friday.

The Irish-English head coach joined the team before the 2023-24 season, bringing with him 20 years of coaching experience in Europe and Asia. However, Cooper couldn't achieve the same success at the top level with Jamshedpur FC.

"Jamshedpur FC and Scott Cooper have Mutually decided to part ways. After thorough deliberation, Jamshedpur Football Club has reached an agreement to mutually part ways with Head Coach, Scott Cooper. The club sincerely appreciates Scott's contributions during his tenure as head coach and wishes him success for his future endeavours," the Jamshedpur-based club wrote on X.

The announcement of his departure came hours after their defeat to Odisha FC, marking the team's seventh loss in the ongoing ISL season. The team suffered 4-1 defeat to the Kalinga Warriors despite initially taking the lead in the match.

Under Cooper's guidance, the team secured two victories and three draws, concluding the first half of the season with nine points from 12 matches. Jamshedpur FC, currently, find themselves positioned at the 10th spot in the points table.

