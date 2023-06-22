Jamshedpur FC releases four players ahead of new ISL season

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC announced the departure of four players - Ishan Pandita, Laldinliana Renthlei, Boris Singh, and Farukh Choudhary - following the end of their contracts with the club.

Pandita, Renthlei, and Boris played pivotal roles for Jamshedpur FC during their League Shield-winning campaign of 2021-22 while Choudhary was ruled out of that season due to a knee injury.

Pandita had joined the Men of Steel prior to the ISL 2021-22 season and continued to climb up the ranks. The forward received immense praise during his stay at FC Goa, where he also earned the tag of 'super sub'. The India international maintained his goal-scoring prowess during the season's latter stages, and his form earned him a debut for the senior Indian national team. The 25-year-old netted six goals in 36 appearances across all competitions for the Men of Steel, a release said.

Boris and Choudhary bid adieu to Jamshedpur FC after their two-and-a-half-year stint with the club came to an end. Boris demonstrated exceptional versatility during his tenure at the club by playing in multiple positions and made 44 appearances for the Men of Steel across all competitions. Besides his defensive duties, the 23-year-old also displayed excellent speed, agility, and crossing ability, and contributed to the team's attacking play. He registered seven goals and four assists for Jamshedpur FC.

Choudhary made a return to the club in January 2021 and made a significant contribution during his stay. However, the midfielder missed out on last season due to a knee injury. He recovered and returned to the field this season, playing significant minutes. During his second spell at the club, he made 26 appearances across all competitions and registered one goal and an assist.

Full-back Renthlei, better known as Dinliana, has been a constant presence at the back for Jamshedpur FC since he arrived at the club in the summer of 2020. His remarkable talent and passion made him a valuable asset to the club, the release said. During his three-year spell with the Men of Steel, he made 56 appearances and provided two assists.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor