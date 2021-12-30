Juan Ferrando and I are still friends: FC Goa assistant coach Clifford Miranda

FC Goa assistant coach Clifford Miranda said that he remains friends with ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando despite the Spaniard's move away from the club.

The two were in opposite dugouts on Wednesday as Ferrando's ATK Mohun Bagan beat FC Goa 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the PJN stadium.

"If you talk individually they are a better team, they have better players. But I felt as a team we did well against established players, against a good system. As a team, I think we did very well. We need to work on our finishing, on our play in the final third and our coordination while pressing. When the ball is shifted from one side to the other, coordination is important," said Clifford Miranda in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website.

Miranda further said that it was hard to see Juan Ferrando in the opposite dugout but they are still professionals during the game.

"It's difficult. We worked together for one and a half years very closely. We had a very good progressive relationship and a very good personal relationship. But for me and I'm sure for him as well, we are friends. We care for each other before and after the game but during the game we are professionals. I'm sure it is the same for him. We work for our team, we fight for our team," said Miranda.

( With inputs from ANI )

