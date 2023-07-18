Junior Boys' National Football Championship for Dr BC Roy Trophy to be held in Odisha in September

July 18, 2023

New Delhi [India], July 18 : The Junior Boys' National Football Championship for Dr BC Roy Trophy 2023-24 and the Junior Girls' National Football Championship 2023-24 will be held in the month of September in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Both competitions will see 16 teams equally divided into four groups, with the group winners progressing to the semi-finals. The BC Roy Trophy will be held from September 5 to 15, while the Junior Girls' NFC will kick off on September 20, and the final will take place on September 30.

The 2023-24 edition will mark the return of the BC Roy Trophy for the first time since the pre-COVID 2019-20 tournament, which saw Mizoram clinch their second successive title after a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Punjab in Shillong. Dadra and Nagar Haveli emerged champions of the previous edition of the Junior Girls' NFC in 2022-23, edging Bihar 1-0 in the final in Guwahati.  

