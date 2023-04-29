Jurgen Klopp ready to settle or UEFA Europa League

Anfield [United Kingdom], April 29 : Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are currently seven points away from the Champions League spot and two points away from the UEFA Europa League spot. They will play a crucial game against Tottenham at Anfield and if they win this clash they will leapfrog to the fifth spot.

Even though Liverpool may fail to secure a place in the Champions League after 13 years, Klopp is still satisfied to play in the Europa League next season.

"We take what we get, that's how it is. It's not that we started the season and said if we qualify for the Europa League it would be fantastic but the season taught us a few things. And that's absolutely fine. If it's Europa League then it's Europa League, absolutely fine. For what we qualify is not for me so interesting."

"I want to create a basis that we qualify for the best possible scenario pretty much, so squeeze everything out. I want to play the best possible football - if we get nothing for that at the end of the season then we created that situation earlier in this year," Jurgen Klopp said in the pre-match conference as quoted by Liverpool.

Klopp also went on to explain his team selection for Liverpool's recent games. He emphasized on the fact that fitness and 'readiness'

play a key part in his decision-making for the team.

"So, a couple of things. We didn't change not because we won the game before, we didn't change because we set the team obviously slightly differently up and want to give the boys the chance to find some rhythm in that, to get used to it, to get used to different things. That's reason one."

"Number two is I said the ticket into this team will always be the readiness, or from now on again the readiness, to defend and to counter-press and I liked a lot of that what I saw, and if you say that you have to give the credit for it as well, so you can buy the ticket again if you want," Klopp added.

