Kalyan Chaubey, Shaji Prabhakaran meet Royal Belgian FA president in Brussels

All India Football Federation (AIFF) Federation President Kalyan Chaubey and Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran met with the top brass of the Royal Belgian Football Association at the Royal Belgium FA Headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, to discuss a number of issues aimed at improving the technical knowhow in Indian football.

Chaubey and Prabhakaran were greeted by RBFA President Paul Van den Bulck, CEO Peter Bossaert, Operations Director, Football, Jelle Schelstraete, and Advisor Hedeli Sassi in Brussels.

AIFF President Chaubey said after the meeting, "We have a very fruitful meeting with Royal Belgian Football Association, who will help us improve on multiple technical standpoints. Belgium has been one of the leaders in world football in the last decade, and this is a great opportunity for India to gain from their experience."

Secretary General Prabhakaran said, "This is a new dawn for Indian Football, and the positive dialogue with RBFA will further continue to create a synergy for development in areas like scouting, talent development, coach education, youth team training and also the possibility of having exposure tours. More details on these will be finalised in due course of time. The RBFA have some top-class facilities, and they have done some exemplary work from their Headquarters, becoming one of the world leaders in football. I'm sure our association with them will further improve Indian Football."

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran met the Royal Spanish Football Federation General Secretary, Andreu Camps, at the Federation headquarters in Madrid and held discussions on a wide range of issues involving the development of the game.

The two senior officials discussed the possibilities of collaborations between the two federations, especially on women's football and areas of mutual interests.

( With inputs from ANI )

