Kane fires Bayern past Flamengo to set up Club World Cup clash with PSG; Messi's Inter Miami thrashed by former side

Florida [US], June 30 : Harry Kane scored twice to guide Bayern Munich to a 4-2 victory over Flamengo at the Club World Cup in Miami, securing a quarter-final showdown against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as per Sky Sports.

The England captain netted Bayern's second and fourth goals at the Hard Rock Stadium, while an own goal from Erick Pulgar and a strike from Leon Goretzka sealed the win for the German side. The result ensured an all-European encounter in the next round.

Earlier in the day, PSG showed their pedigree as European champions with a commanding 4-0 win over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in Atlanta.

Bayern raced into a 2-0 lead within the first ten minutes of their first-ever competitive clash against Flamengo.

Flamengo responded through a thunderous strike from Brazilian midfielder Gerson, but Goretzka restored Bayern's two-goal cushion with a swerving shot from outside the box.

The Brazilians reduced the deficit once again after former Chelsea star Jorginho converted a penalty, his first goal for the club following a handball by Michael Olise.

However, Kane ended any hopes of a Flamengo comeback with a composed finish inside the box from Joshua Kimmich's pass, taking his tally to 41 goals across all competitions this season.

PSG, meanwhile, were ruthless in their win over Inter Miami at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Joao Neves scored twice in the first half, while a Tomas Aviles own goal and a strike from Achraf Hakimi put the French giants out of sight before the break.

Inter Miami, the last Major League Soccer team in the tournament, struggled to threaten and didn't register a shot on target until Messi's tame effort was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 63rd minute.

Neves opened the scoring in the sixth minute, heading in a cross from Vitinho, before doubling his tally with a simple finish after Sergio Busquets was dispossessed near his own area. Aviles deflected Desire Doue's cross into his own net, and Hakimi capped off the first-half rout with a sharp finish after his initial shot came off the bar.

Bayern will now face PSG in the quarter-final at the same venue next Saturday.

