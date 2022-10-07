Kerala Blasters beat East Bengal 3-1 in ISL season opener

Kerala Blasters beat East Bengal 3-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Adrian Luna opened the scoring in the 71st minute through a fine long ball by Khabra. This lead was then doubled thanks to a fine solo effort by the substitute Ivan Kaliuzhnyi.

EBFC did manage to get back in the game through Alex Lima who scored in the 87th minute but Ivan Kaliuzhnyi hit a fine volley just a minute later to seal the victory for KBFC.