Kerala Blasters beat East Bengal 3-1 in ISL season opener
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 7, 2022 09:49 PM 2022-10-07T21:49:55+5:30 2022-10-07T21:50:25+5:30
Kerala Blasters beat East Bengal 3-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Adrian Luna opened the scoring in the 71st minute through a fine long ball by Khabra. This lead was then doubled thanks to a fine solo effort by the substitute Ivan Kaliuzhnyi.
EBFC did manage to get back in the game through Alex Lima who scored in the 87th minute but Ivan Kaliuzhnyi hit a fine volley just a minute later to seal the victory for KBFC.