Kokrajhar witnesses a grand opening of 134th Durand Cup

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], July 27 : In a landmark moment for Assam and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the 134th Edition of the Durand Cup-Asia's oldest and the world's third-oldest football tournament-was inaugurated with a grand spectacle at the SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar, on Sunday, according to a release from Durand Cup.

The Opening Ceremony, was graced by a distinguished panel of civil and senior military dignitaries including the Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering, Ex Prime Minister of Bhutan, Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, Urkhao Gwra Brahma Minister for Handloom, Textile & Sericulture, Soil Conservation and Welfare of Bodoland Department in the Government of Assam, Rwngwra Narzary MP Rajya Sabha, Joyanta Basumatary MP Lok Sabha, Sunil Chhetri Football Player, Lieutenant General R C Tiwari, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command and Patron Durand Cup Organising Committee, Major General Rajesh Arun MOGHE, VSM GOC, Bengal Sub Area & Vice Chairman, Durand Cup Organizing Committee and Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding Gajraj Corps.

A crowd of over 14,000 spectators packed the SAl Stadium, creating a pulsating and festive atmosphere. The venue came alive as military precision seamlessly met cultural splendour.

The audience, comprising enthusiastic locals and football fans from across the region, witnessed a mesmerising showcase of tradition, skill and spectacle. The skies above thundered with breathtaking flypasts by Su-30 and Prachand helicopters, followed by a thrilling para-motor flight display and the graceful ascent of a majestic hot air balloon.

On the ground, the ceremonial energy was amplified through synchronised performances by the Pipe Band, Brass Band and Jazz Band of the Indian Armed Forces. Cultural vibrance took centre stage with a captivating series of traditional fusion dances from the Northeast, beautifully presented by the cultural team of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC)-highlighting vibrant Bagrumba, Bihu, Dhal Thungri and Bardai Sikhla performances.

Audiences were further enthralled by energetic Bhangra, dramatic Chhau dance, powerful Gorkhali Drill and a riveting Kalaripayattu martial arts display.

The soulful rendition of "Assam Badluram" evoked patriotic pride, while the grand stage presence of the tournament's three iconic trophies-the Durand Cup, the Shimla Trophy, and the President's Cup-adorned with full military honours, added a majestic finale to an already electrifying opening.

The highlight of the day was the opening clash of Pool D between Indian Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) FC and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, which followed the ceremonial kickoff. The stadium was packed with passionate fans, as Kokrajhar marked its third consecutive year as a host city in the tournament's prestigious history.

The successful conduct of the Opening Ceremony not only showcased the region's hospitality and love for the sport but also set the perfect tone for what promises to be a thrilling edition of the Durand Cup.

