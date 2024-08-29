Kylian Mbappé's X Account Hacked: Crypto Scam Allegations and Controversial Posts on Ronaldo, Messi Uploaded

The 'X' account of Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has been hacked. The hackers have shared some posts which might be a risk to cyber security as well as it includes direct links to purchase cryptocurrency as well. In several posts published during the night of August 28, the Real Madrid striker made public a contract address, which is a unique identifier for a smart contract on a blockchain, to a token called $MBAPPE hosted in Solana.

After the posts appeared, the market value of the tokens surged to tens of millions within minutes, although it quickly fell back to zero. According to various reports, a user purchased around $286 worth of tokens and sold them at the peak for a profit of about $200,000.Memecoins are a type of cryptocurrency inspired by internet memes, characters, or trends.

Typically backed by enthusiastic online communities, they are designed to be entertaining and fun rather than practical. Examples include Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, which are often more associated with amusement than with real-world applications. Real Madrid is heading into their third league match of the season still searching for the best version of Kylian Mbappé. The French striker scored in the UEFA Super Cup but has yet to score in domestic competition. In two matches, he has taken nine shots, five on target, with a goal still eluding him.

