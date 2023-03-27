La Liga and Instituto Cervantes unveil the Spanish-Hindi Football Dictionary

New Delhi, March 27 After the successful launch of the Spanish-Bengali football dictionary last month, La Liga alongside Instituto Cervantes has launched the Spanish-Hindi football dictionary at the Residence of the Embassy of Spain here.

Both books were presented at the gathering as an initiative from La Liga to foster better regional connections between both countries.

The dictionary was presented to the Ambassador of Spain to India, H.E. José Maria Ridao, by Oscar Pujol, Director of Instituto Cervantes in Delhi and José Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, La Liga India.

La Liga has been steadfast in its commitment to leveraging the game of football as a catalyst for social development and positive change.

To further this goal, both dictionaries will aim to deepen connections within existing fan bases while fostering the development of content generation and addressing prevalent language barriers. In addition to a wide range of information about both La Liga and La Liga clubs, the dictionary also includes sporting milestones, football actions, as well as a wide range of football terminology. Furthermore, these dictionaries will also offer social vocabulary and conversation guidelines to facilitate public interactions, the La Liga informed in a release on Monday.

Speaking at the presentation, H.E. José Maria Ridao said, "In addition to the Bengali edition, the Hindi-Spanish dictionary will serve as a tool to further improve cultural relations between our two countries. As football becomes more popular in India, these endeavours will not only contribute to the strengthening of existing connections between India and Spain but also create opportunities for new collaborations."

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, La Liga India added, "As football serves as a shared passion between our countries, leveraging this unifying factor to establish a foundation for which the dictionary will be able to build further is the vision. By dismantling existing linguistic barriers, the Hindi dictionary will be better enabled to scale impact across the country due to its broader reach. As we continue to build upon our vision for Indian football, the dictionary will assist in broader cultural relationships," he said.

Oscar Pujol, Director of Instituto Cervantes in Delhi said: "This marks the book's second translation, representing a significant step towards bridging the language gap and promoting transparent communication between our countries. Through these efforts, we can push beyond existing language barriers between both countries and use football as an agent for positive change."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor