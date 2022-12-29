La Liga: My players are in good shape after World Cup, says Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

Madrid, Dec 29 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his players were in good shape ahead of his side's return to La Liga action following the FIFA World Cup.

The Italian was asked about the fitness of his players, plans for any possible signings in January, and also whether he had been contacted with a view to becoming new coach of the Brazil national team.

Ancelotti said his team was in good shape to return to domestic action against Real Valladolid on Friday.

"We're fine, we've got [Karim] Benzema back and that's good. Those who have joined today [Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga] have a specific training plan, but everyone is fine, except Mariano [Diaz], who sprained his ankle in a friendly," commented the coach.

Benzema was due to play in the World Cup, but had to leave the France training camp after suffering an injury to his left thigh. However, Ancelotti said the Frenchman will be available to play against Valladolid, reports Xinhua.

"He came back on December 10 and he looked good. He's been working with the team and playing 30-45 minutes in friendlies, and he's doing well," insisted Ancelotti.

Real Madrid now face a hectic period which sees them play in the Spanish Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, as well as the demands of domestic and continental competitions.

"The calendar is going to demand a lot from us. The Spanish Super Cup, the Club World Cup: there will be a lot of matches," admitted Ancelotti.

"We will ration who needs rest and who needs work. But the only clear thing is that there will be no days off until March," he added.

Despite the packed schedule, Ancelotti said his side "doesn't need" any signings, and also distanced himself from speculation that he might replace Tite as Brazil coach.

"In any case, my situation is very clear: I'm happy in this adventure and I'm going to continue until Madrid tell me 'it's over'," Ancelotti concluded.

