Lewandowski beats Messi to win FIFA Best Men's player award

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the Best FIFA Men's Player Award for the second year in succession on Monday.

Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas, who had made The Best FIFA Women's Player shortlist for the first time, won the prestigious award.

Lewandowski defeated Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah to clinch the award for the second time in the row.

"The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 ceremony, held as a virtual TV show from the Home of FIFA in Zurich, crowned two household names, Alexia Putellas and Robert Lewandowski, as the outstanding players in women's and men's football respectively," a statement from FIFA read.

Senegal shot-stopper Edouard Mendy made it a hat-trick for the London club by being chosen as The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper, becoming the first African to win the accolade, while Chile and Olympique Lyonnais' Christiane Endler was named The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper on the strength of her sensational displays.

The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony also recognised two outstanding performances on the international stage, where landmark goalscoring records have been broken.

Christine Sinclair, with 188 goals in 308 caps for Canada, received The Best FIFA Special Award for women's football, and Cristiano Ronaldo, with 115 goals in 184 appearances for Portugal, received The Best FIFA Special Award for men's football.

The Danish men's national team medical team, coaching staff and players responded heroically after Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's match against Finland at UEFA EURO 2020, respectively giving him immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), forming a circle to shield him from cameras and comforting his wife and family.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented the awards to Christine Sinclair (virtual) and Cristiano Ronaldo (in person) during The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 ceremony at the Home of FIFA in Zurich.

( With inputs from ANI )

