Like Father, Like Son: Cristiano Ronaldo and His Son Flaunt Shredded Abs in Viral Shirtless Picture

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his chiselled physique in a shirtless photo shared on X, following a gym session with his son, Cristiano Jr. Both father and son displayed their shredded abs in the snapshot, with Ronaldo captioning, "Today with my partner."

Hoje com o meu parceiro ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MG1B4h4dPm — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 22, 2024

The post did not take too much time to get viral as it was liked by over 121k X users.

Previously, Ronaldo shared a photo on Instagram featuring him and his son Cristiano Jr. flaunting their well-defined abs. The caption read, "Recovery time with my boy."

On the professional front, Ronaldo's team, Al-Nassr, secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League by defeating Al-Fayha 3-0 on aggregate in an all-Saudi Arabian clash. Ronaldo played a pivotal role, scoring the lone goal in the first leg and finding the net again in the return match in Riyadh, contributing to Al-Nassr's progress. The team is now eyeing its first-ever continental title and is set to face Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates in the upcoming quarterfinals.

The Asian Champions League, divided into eastern and western zones, witnessed intense competition in the second round. In an all-South Korean quarterfinal, two-time champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will face Ulsan Hyundai FC. Ulsan secured their spot by defeating Ventforet Kofu from Japan 5-1 on aggregate, while Jeonbuk advanced with a 2-0 home win against Pohang Steelers and a 1-1 draw.

China's Shandong Taishan progressed to the quarterfinals after a thrilling 6-5 victory over two legs against Kawasaki Frontale of Japan. Shandong, trailing 3-2 from the first leg, achieved a quick two-goal lead in Japan thanks to goals from Brazilian forward Cryzan and Gao Zhunyi. Despite Kawasaki regaining the lead, Cryzan leveled the score at 5-5 in the 97th minute, and Jadson's late strike secured Shandong's place in the quarterfinals.

In another fixture, Yokohama F. Marinos secured a spot in the last eight for the first time, defeating Bangkok United 3-2 on aggregate. Anderson Lopes scored the only goal in the return match after the first leg in Thailand ended in a 2-2 draw.

