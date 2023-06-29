Lionel Messi, Gerardo Martino set to reunite at Inter Miami

Miami [USA], June 29 : The Argentinian Maestro Lionel Messi is set to reunite with Gerardo Martino at Inter Miami after Phil Neville was sacked from the position of head coach earlier this month.

Martino knows Messi quite well as he has managed him at both national and club levels - Argentina and Barcelona. He will now link up with the World Cup 2022 winner in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Martino has had the experience of coaching in America before. He has managed Atlanta United and received the 2018 MLS Coach of the Year award as well.

During Messi and Martino's time together at Barcelona, the duo won the Spanish Super Cup, but they failed to lift the prestigious La Liga or the Champions League trophy.

Martino expressed his excitement about the prospect, and said per MLS as quoted by Goal.com, "I'm very excited to join a big club like Inter Miami and I know together we can accomplish many great things. The club has the necessary infrastructure to be a major competitor in the region and I believe that with everyone's hard work and commitment, we can get there."

Inter Miami face Austin in their upcoming game, while Martino will await the required documentation to be completed in order to take over as head coach.

Earlier this month, Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami have sacked their manager Phil Neville after New York Red Bulls inflicted a 1-0 defeat to Inter Miami, leaving them at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference.

This result meant that Miami had suffered a fourth consecutive defeat and their 10th from the last 15 games in the league this season. This also handed them the third-worst record across the MLS. This season Miam have scored 14 goals and conceded 19 in 15 matches. they are currently six points behind the final series play-offs spot.

