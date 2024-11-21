Lionel Messi to Play in India: Will the Argentine 'Magic Man' Visit Kerala for La Albiceleste?

Lionel Messi led the World's number one football team, Argentina, to play two friendly matches in Kerala for La Albiceleste. Fans still wonder whether 'Magic Man' Messi will be part of the Argentine squad during the tour. The government of Kerala is making all-out efforts so that people of the state can see their favourite team even if the budget for the event runs up to anything between Rs 30-40 crores.

Kerala sports minister V Abdurahiman on Wednesday assured the state's football fans that the world champion football team, including their star captain, will play two international friendlies but didn't make a formal announcement. According to the minister, representatives of the Argentina Football Association (AFA) will visit the state in the next couple of months to finalise the trip to Kerala.

During the media briefing at the state secretariat on Wednesday, V Abdurahiman said, "The world's No 1 football team, Argentina is coming to Kerala. Lionel Messi too will be here." "There will be two matches. (But) It is not right on my part to make a formal announcement. That will be done by AFA," he added.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also showed his excitement about Argentina's visit to the state. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vijaya stated, "Kerala is set to make history as World Cup champions Argentina are expected to visit next year! This dream is becoming a reality thanks to the state government's efforts and the support of @ AFASeleccionEN. Let's gear up to welcome the champions and celebrate our love for football!."

However, the opposite team that will play against Argentina in friendly matches has not yet finalised its squad for the upcoming La Albiceleste, but indications say that it will be a prominent Asian side. AFA officials may have asked the state government to provide the list of opponents from which they will pick their rivals.

The dates of the matches will also be finalised after the AFA team's visit to Kerala, but it is learned that the state government is considering hosting the matches in October 2025.