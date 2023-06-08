Liverpool complete signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton

London, June 8 Liverpool have completed the signing of World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

Mac Allister helped Brighton finish sixth in the Premier League last term to qualify for Europe for the first time.

"Liverpool FC has reached an agreement for the transfer of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee," the club said in a statement.

"The 24-year-old has successfully completed a medical and agreed personal terms to become the Reds' first signing of the summer window," it added.

The Argentina international, scored 20 goals in 112 appearances for the Seagulls and also helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup.

"It feels amazing. It's a dream come true, it's amazing to be here and I can't wait to get started. I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it's good that everything is done. I'm looking forward to meeting my teammates," said Mac Allister

"It was a fantastic year for me World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton but now it's time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day," he added.

Mac Allister's arrival is likely to begin what looks set to be a busy summer at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp looking to freshen up a side that missed out on Champions League qualification this season.

The midfielder's move to Anfield comes after three-and-a-half successful seasons at Brighton following a January 2019 switch from Argentinos Juniors, where he immediately returned on loan for six months until a further temporary stint with Boca Juniors.

At international level, he has 16 caps for Argentina, with one strike to his name to date the opener in a 2-0 win over Poland in Group C of their successful World Cup campaign. The footballer made six starts at the tournament and laid on a goal for Angel Di Maria in Argentina's thrilling final triumph over France.

Mac Allister will become the seventh Argentinian to represent Liverpool.

"Since I won the World Cup, I said that I want to win more trophies and I think that this club will help me to do that – that's the aim and when you are in a big club like this one you have to win trophies. So, that's what I want," he said.

"Since I arrived here, I can see how big this club is the players we have, the staff, everyone. I'm really pleased and looking forward to playing for this club," he added.

