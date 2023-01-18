Liverpool recover from Brighton defeat with Cup replay win at Wolves

London, Jan 18 Liverpool were able to put their league problems behind them for the night as they qualified for the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win away to Wolverhampton in their third round replay.

Harvey Elliot's 13th minute goal decided the match in which Wolves threatened but failed to really test Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It is a pretty rare feeling, it feels like ages ago that we had that feeling. We had to fight hard at the end, but that's the nature of the competition. It feels great for the moment," said Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp after the final whistle.

His side will now travel to Brighton in the fourth round, meaning as quick return to the ground where Liverpool lost 3-0 last weekend in what Klopp described as the "worst" performance during his spell at the club.

In other replays played on Tuesday night, West Brom (Championship) won 4-0 at home over Chesterfield (National League, 5th tier), while Luton Town won 2-1 away to Wigan Athletic in a match between two sides from the Championship.

Birmingham City (Championship) defeated Forest Green Rovers (League One) by a goal to nil away from home, while Bristol City won another all-Championship tie 2-1 away to Swansea after extra time.

