Manchester [UK], May 5, : Manchester City appointed Pep Guardiola in the summer of 2016 and since then they have scored 1000 goals in all competitions.

City reached this landmark against West Ham United in a premier league match. Pep Guardiola's men defeated the Hammers 3-0. Centre-back Nathan Ake scored the opening goal with a header from the near post. Star striker Erling Haaland, chipped over the West Ham goalkeeper to make the score 2-0. Phil Foden, scored a perfect volley to put the ball in the back of the net and make the score 3-0. His strike helped City to reach the milestone of 1000 goals under Guardiola.

Guardiola has achieved the feat quicker than any other manager in the Premier League era, with those goals coming in just 404 fixtures and at an average of 2.47 per match.

That's 150 fewer games than previous record holder Arsene Wenger and betters the only other manager to hit the milestone in Sir Alex Ferguson by 197.

An astonishing 40 different City players have also contributed to that tally against 71 different opponents.

The Club's record goalscorer, Sergio Aguero, tops the individual list with 124 strikes under Guardiola's guidance, while Raheem Sterling (120), Gabriel Jesus (95), Kevin De Bruyne (79) and Riyad Mahrez (78) complete the top five.

It's the latest milestone in what has been a remarkable period of success under the Catalan, with City lifting four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four Carabao Cups since his arrival in 2016 so far.

Manchester City have hit the triple figures in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup, with a further 76 strikes coming in the Carabao Cup, Champions League qualifying matches and the Community Shield.

While the Spard was the manager of Barcelona, they accomplished two Champions League titles, three La Liga championships, two Copas del Rey, three Spsh Super Cups, two European Super Cups and two World Club Cups.

In 2008/09, Barcelona claimed an unprecedented treble of La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

The Catalan coach from the town of Santpedor holds the record for most trophies won with 14 in his four years as FC Barcelona boss.

For Bayern Munich, Guardiola's team went on an unbeaten run of 28 matches securing the league title in March, the earliest in Bundesliga history.

Bayern also won the DFB-Pokal to secure a domestic double as well as the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup, marking the third time Guardiola had won it - a competition record.

After winning the league the following season, Guardiola's third and final campaign saw Bayern record yet another domestic double, earning him seven trophies during his time in Germany.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor