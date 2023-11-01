Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag "certain" of turnaround after adverse start to season

Manchester [UK], November 1 : Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is "certain" that the Red Devils possess the talent to turn their season around after an appalling start to the 2023/24 season.

Manchester United lost to their arch-rival Manchester City 3-0 last Sunday in a derby which was solely dominated by the Blues. Ten Hag's side was tactically outplayed by Pep Guardiola's men at their turn the Old Trafford.

After that defeat, United slumped to the 8th spot with 15 points - 5 victories and 5 defeats and a negative goal difference of -5.

"At Manchester United, every game involves high stakes. Every single day, there is pressure on everybody involved with this club, but those demands and standards are a challenge which we must always meet head-on. While this has not been the start to the season that we had all hoped for, I am certain that we have the talent and attitude as a collective to move in the right direction. I believe that it is only a matter of time before we are showing our true selves. It will come, I am certain," Ten Hag wrote in United Review.

Ten Hag was brought in with hopes that he would be able to inspire the team to play a brand of football that Ajax played under his leadership.

But they have relied on counter-attacking football instead of playing a free-flowing football. Star players like Marcus Rashford and club captain Bruno Fernandes have been under criticism for their underwhelming performances.

Club legend Roy Keane demanded the captaincy to be stripped off Bruno after United's defeat to City. But Ten Hag has asserted his belief in players and is confident of their improvement in the upcoming games.

"I continue to believe in these players and am confident we will improve after a difficult start to the season. There is no point in feeling sorry for ourselves at this moment in time. Nobody at this club enjoys defeat, particularly in a Manchester derby like last Sunday, but everything we have achieved together so far has been built on looking forward, which means we have to move on quickly from what happens, whether it is positive or negative. We have never spent too long enjoying our victories, so we will not spend too much time thinking about our losses. We must always look forward, together," Ten Hag added.

Manchester United will face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup on Thursday.

